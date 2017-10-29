Many contribute to All in the Family art exhibit

The All in the Family art exhibit is available for viewing in the Easton Public Library conference room.

The show features drawings, paintings and photos by Joseph Kochiss and his late twin brother John, including many depictions of their family and friends, including a painting Joseph did of his late mother.

Art enthusiast Dolly Curtis curated the show, as she has done for countless other shows for many years. The All in the Family show opened Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 30.

It was made possible with lots of help from Easton Arts Council members Sheila Weaver, Thomas Rudne, Kit Briner and Dr. Joanne Kant, council president.

Ann Adriani, mother of student photographer Sara Adriani, who had a previous exhibit of her work in the conference room, did graphics for the show and friends of Kochiss brought refreshments.

Library Director Lynn Zaffino and Grace Monks also helped to make the show and reception successful.