Audubon appeals for conservation work aid

To encourage donations for its continuing conservation work, the Connecticut Audubon Society plans to mail an appeal letter in mid-November and another in mid-December, as well as send fund-raising emails over the last six weeks of the year, including on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28, and every day during the week before New Year’s.

“Our fund raising work goes on year-round. The most important period for us and for almost every non-profit organization is the end of the year,” said Patrick Comins, CAS executive director, in an Oct. 23 email message. “About half of all the money we raise for conservation programs is contributed then.”

CAS has fund-raising drives in other seasons as well as annual events such as the Return of the Osprey party at the Coastal Center at Milford Point in April and the Owl Garden Party in Pomfret in June, and events for the Center at Glastonbury, the Center at Fairfield, the Roger Tory Peterson Estuary Center in Old Lyme and Trail Wood in Hampton.

“Each donation opportunity gives our supporters a chance to contribute at the time of year and in the manner that best suits their needs,” Comins continued. “And it gives our supporters a chance to participate in conservation work that is essential for the well-being of Connecticut’s birds and other wildlife, and their habitats.”

He invited supporters and others to visit the organization’s “all-new website (ctaudubon.org) to learn more about the work your donations make possible!”