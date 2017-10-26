Region 9 explores student scores, DRGs and audit options

What defines success at the high school level? And is the state’s District Reference Group A, which also includes wealthier towns, a proper benchmark for student performance in Region 9?

Those were just a few of the issues weighed by the Region 9 Board of Education in a marathon meeting on Oct. 17. It was keynoted by a presentation by Superintendent Dr. Thomas McMorran and Head of School Dr. Gina Pin.

Using college admission as a measure of student success, Joel Barlow High School students are on par with their peers in other DRG A high schools.

“Based on their SAT scores, 47% of our students would qualify for admission to the colleges and universities classified as ‘most competitive’ and ‘highly competitive,’” McMorran noted.

Similarly, the largest cohort – 46% – of Barlow students earned SAT scores in the 1,200-1,299 range, which is higher than those of about three-quarters of the students nationwide who take the test.

Increasingly, more Barlow students are opting instead to take the American College Test (ACT) and are excelling on it as well.

“Many colleges will now accept either the SAT or the ACT,” said McMorran. “Ninety-five percent of our students are showing themselves ready for college-level English coursework.”

AP enrollment up

Barlow has also boosted student enrollment in Advanced Placement (AP) classes. In the 2014-15 school year, 49% of eligible students took AP courses at Barlow. Now 55% do, McMorran said. The increased popularity of AP courses led the school to add two new courses this year: computer science principles and environmental science.

“We are also the only town in our DRG that requires AP students to take the final AP test,” he said. McMorran noted that not every Barlow student is college bound, nor is college right for every 18-year-old. But high achievements in this realm make attending a great college a possibility for most Barlow grads.

Board member Walter King questioned the methodology behind DRGs. “I continue to be troubled by Easton-Redding being in the same reference group as Westport, Wilton, New Canaan, and Darien,” King said.

He noted that those districts are wealthier than Easton-Redding and have a richer tax base on which to fund their schools.

Like comparisons

Board secretary Cathy Gombos responded that the DRGs are developed by the state’s Education Department as a comparison tool, and include such factors as educational achievement by parents in addition to income levels.

While other districts in DRG A sometimes outshine Region 9 student performance, past administrations compared Region 9 to districts in other parts of the state with completely different demographics, for the sole purpose of having Region 9 at the top.

In her administrative report, Pin noted that she often fields questions from parents about professional-development schedules.

“Parents want to know why Joel Barlow High School can’t match its professional development days with those in Redding and Easton schools,” Pin noted. “We match as many of those days as we can. This year, we matched five days.”

For their part, McMorran and Pin learned that despite its prohibition on campus, certain restrooms have reportedly become vaping hideouts.

This has forced other students to avoid entering them. Thanks to such items as tiny “vaping pods” that are the size of a computer memory stick, it can be difficult for school authorities to spot such paraphernalia.

Pin noted that students who drive to school take a seminar that covers both driver safety and substance abuse. Their parents take the seminar as well. At the end of the seminar, both the student and parent must sign a parking contract — and pay a $150 fee to park at school for the year. That contract includes a pledge to abide by the school’s no-vaping policy.

Audit ahead?

The Region 9 board aims to conduct an audit of district finances this year, and to that end Chairman Vance Hancock discussed the outcome of a meeting he and board member Walter King had with the large accounting firm PKF O’Connor Davies.

“This is the firm chosen by the Redding Board of Finance to audit the Redding schools’ finances,” said Hancock. “But frankly, PKF O’Connor Davies’ proposal was for a lot more money than we had thought.”

Hancock and King approached the firm on the presumption that there might be some synergy between the two systems’ audits, but learned there is actually little overlap. After discussion with the board, the two offered to take a look at Redding’s audit and possibly re-approach PKF O’Connor Davies on repricing its bid.

Board member Christopher Hocker urged a degree of caution in examining possible bids. “Whatever numbers we obtain are likely to have five digits in them,” he said. “I don’t think we lose anything by waiting [to hire an auditor].”

Among other business, the board members will spend the next month poring over a draft of a new policy handbook for Region 9. That book is the handiwork of Shipman & Goodwin, a human resources law firm hired last year for this task.