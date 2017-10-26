After watching his team roll up 233 yards on the ground and pile up a 28-12 halftime lead, Joel Barlow High football coach Rob Tynan probably was not prepared to watch what happened in the second half of the Falcons’ South-West Conference road game against Stratford last Friday night at Penders Field.
A fired-up Red Devil defense made the proper adjustments to combat Barlow’s triple-option offense, limiting the visitors to 126 second-half rushing yards and forcing two turnovers before Stratford quarterback Jack Ryan drove his team to a last-minute touchdown and a come-from-behind 38-35 victory.
“Being one of only a few teams that still run the triple option, we prepare ourselves to see any number of defenses,” said Tynan, whose team, for the second week in a row, lost late in a contest (East Lyme beat Barlow, 26-20). This game really came down to want — they wanted it more than we did.”
Stratford won the game when Ryan (21 of 30 for 239 yards and five touchdowns) lofted a perfectly timed pass over the head of a defender and into the waiting hands of Jasen Docteur, who caught it in the left corner of the end zone with 31 seconds left.
The play covered 15 yards and climaxed a 66-yard,12-play drive that began with 3:58 remaining in the game. Ryan Wechter kicked the conversion, giving Stratford a three-point lead.
Still having enough time left, Barlow’s Henry Shaban, a force all game, returned the kickoff 44 yards before being taken out of bounds at the Stratford 37. On the play, Shaban suffered an injury that took him out of the lineup. He had scored Barlow’s second touchdown on a 61-yard option run that had given his team a 13-6 lead.
In great field position, Barlow quarterback Trevor Furrer threw a six-yard completion to Alex Stillman, bringing the ball to the 31. From there, he threw deep into the end zone, where the ball was nearly caught by Cal Peterson.
With only six seconds left, Barlow’s gasping last chance was thwarted by Stratford’s defense as Furrer was brought down behind the line of scrimmage.
“All week long I worked on schemes which I thought could stop their option,” said Stratford coach Jack Petion. “Then, at halftime, we decided to go back to our base defense. What we were doing was overthinking ourselves. What we wanted to do in the second half was play fast, both on offense and defense.”
Stratford cut Barlow’s margin to 28-18 on the second play of the third quarter when Ray McIlhoney scooped up a fumble at the Barlow 28 and rumbled in for a touchdown.
Barlow moved the ball to the Stratford 45 on six consecutive running plays and looked to be on its way to a score when Stratford’s Toure Hall forced a fumble and returned the ball to the Red Devils’ 32.
“That little kid (Hall is 5-foot-6 and weighs 160 pounds) killed us all game long,” Tynan said. “He’s a great little football player with tremendous desire.”
Stratford took the ball 68 yards in only eight plays, scoring on a five-yard pass from Ryan to Toure. A Wechter kick trimmed Barlow’s lead to 28-25 with 5:28 to play in the third quarter.
After each team turned the ball over, Barlow began what would turn into a scoring drive with 1:26 to go in the period.
From its own 46, it took the Falcons only five plays to cover the distance. A 26-yard run by Stillman, followed by a 20-yarder, got Barlow six points. Michael Puglio added his fifth conversion kick and Barlow led, 35-28.
Stratford drew closer at 7:34 when Hall went up between three defenders, taking a Ryan pass for a 29-yard score. Wechter’s successful boot made it 35-31.
“I felt we still ran the ball well in the second half (behind an offensive line of Danny Brey, Dakota Koopman, Cas Koopman, Will Denny and Joseph Francoletti),” Tynan said. “We just got beat defensively. Our coverages weren’t good. I love these kids even though they’re putting more gray hairs on my head.”
Other first-half touchdowns were scored by Furrer (57-yard run and another covering 20 yards).
Barlow finished with 393 yards of offense while allowing 308. Of that total, 239 came through the air.
Both teams now have 3-3 records, with Barlow hosting Brookfield this Friday night at 7.