It may be in a good position for the South-West Conference playoffs, but the Joel Barlow High girls volleyball team knows it must step up its game a bit.

The Falcons still need to work on certain aspects of their game, according to head coach Carol Asplund. A match against Brookfield served as a reminder.

Barlow dropped the first set before bouncing back to win the match 3-1 (18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20).

“We just didn’t execute and we made a lot of errors,” said Asplund. “Communication was off.”

She noted, however, that her team’s passing game was probably the best it had been all season. This played a big part in the win.

Kiara Robichaud led Barlow with 18 kills and had five service points, while Julia Mullin had five kills. Both finished with 14 digs.

Ava Campano led the Falcons at the service line with 16 points and had 15 kills at the net. She also had nine digs.

Last week the Falcons had trouble with Masuk when they traveled to Monroe on Wednesday, Oct. 18. They watched their 13-match winning streak come to an end in a 3-2 (25-16, 19-25, 23-25, 25-20, 12-15) loss, their second of the season.

“Masuk is really good this year,” said Asplund. “The league is a lot tougher this year. This isn’t the time for us to be playing the way that we’re playing.”

Campano led the Falcons at the net with 22 kills. She also had 11 digs.

Robichaud also had a strong net game with 12 kills and had 19 digs. Scotland Davis had 14 digs.

For Masuk, Brianna Craig had 12 kills and seven blocks.

Barlow, now 17-2, finishes the regular season this week before hosting an SWC quarterfinal match on Monday.