Schedule changes for Baby’s First Story Time and Bookworm Crafters

Two new children’s programs at the Easton Public Library are changing their schedules, so be sure to mark your calendar.

Starting on Thursday, Nov. 2, Baby’s First Story Time will move from monthly to weekly and meet at 1 p.m. The 30-minute program introduces babies to their first rhymes, songs, and books. A 15-minute open play time will follow. No registration is necessary.

Bookworm Crafters will now take place once a month on Mondays, at 4:15 p.m. Kids in grades K-2 are invited to a read-aloud story and a special craft. Reading out loud is optional. Snacks will be served.

The next Bookworm Crafters is on Monday, Nov. 13. Registration is suggested. To register, use the library’s Online Event Calendar, or call the library at 203-261-0134.