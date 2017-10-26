Limited voter registration session is Nov. 6

The Easton registrars of voters will hold a limited voter registration session on Monday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for people whose qualifications as to age, citizenship or residence in the municipality were reached after the last session for the admission of electors prior to an election.

The registrars will enter the names of electors admitted at the limited session onto the proper list with their residences by street and numbers.

Easton registrars are Democrat David Smith and Republican Vincent Caprio. Democrat Jim Bromer is deputy registrar.