Easton Courier

Limited voter registration session is Nov. 6

By Easton Courier on October 26, 2017 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections, Town Government · 0 Comments

The Easton registrars of voters will hold a limited voter registration session on Monday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for people whose qualifications as to age, citizenship or residence in the municipality were reached after the last session for the admission of electors prior to an election.

The registrars will enter the names of electors admitted at the limited session onto the proper list with their residences by street and numbers.

Easton registrars are Democrat David Smith and Republican Vincent Caprio. Democrat Jim Bromer is deputy registrar.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post CT Audubon hosts Veterans Day camp Next Post SCORE presents three workshops at the library
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress