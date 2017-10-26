Grateful town fetes playground donors

A grand opening celebration for the New Friends Playground was actually a thank-you party for people who donated time, materials and money to the sparkling playscape off Sport Hill Road near Helen Keller School.

“Today is ‘a day of gratitude’ for everyone who donated,” said Tiffany Tortora, addressing the throng of parents, children and others who gathered on a sunny, warm Sunday to celebrate.

“We are so grateful to all our donors,” said Tortora at the Oct. 22 party. Tortora is a member of Easton Parents for a Better Playground, the group that spearheaded the playground renovation project.

About two years ago, the new playground was a dream of parents and town officials who envisioned replacing old equipment and making the area safer for younger children who don’t have access to school playgrounds.

Other parents group members include Tara O’Connell, Ya-Ching Liu, Paula Barker, and Heather Vechiarelli. They were all at the thank-you event with their children, who darted from one new piece of playground equipment to another, taking time to join a Hula-Hoop contest and visit an ice cream truck.

“There’s nothing better than tons of kids playing together on a gorgeous day and having some good old-fashioned fun,” O’Connell said.

Sitting contentedly on a swing bench in the midst of all the fun was Easton resident Virginia Fortin, the playground’s primary benefactor.

The parents have dubbed Fortin “the Playground Angel,” and they thanked her for giving $150,000 to buy and install top-of-the-line playground equipment

The original goal was to raise $30,000, Tortora said, in her remarks to the crowd. “One day we received a phone call. [Fortin] had seen our signs, and she came to a playground meeting. Her comment was, ‘How much to do the whole thing?’

“When she has an idea, she gets it done,” Tortora said. “It’s because of Ginny the playground is a colorful and happy place. Ginny has given the town of Easton a gift that’s invaluable. We’re forever grateful for your generosity.”

Fortin received flowers and a plaque at the thank-you event, and another plaque in her honor has been placed on the wall of a nearby building.

The children who use the playground need it, Fortin told The Courier, and out-of-town youngsters use the playscape also.

“I’m glad all the kids have it,” she said. “That’s what it’s all about. I have four children, 10 grandchildren and a great-grandson, I love kids.”

“We’re very, very grateful to this lady,” Barker said. “She’s a fun friend to have.”

Playground expenses are pushing $200,000, Barker previously told The Courier, and Fortin’s generosity “has built this playground.”

Fortin has also donated a large, soon-to-be-installed New Friends Playground sign and the recently installed bench swing.

Other donations were made through fund-raising projects, including more than 100 donor bricks that fill an area near the walkway.

The playground parents handed out appreciation plaques to those who have contributed, including the Seo family, which won the “Great Playground Challenge by raising $500 selling their children’s artwork, the Silhavy family, who netted $400 from lemonade stand profits, and the Rydzik family, who donated a bicycle stand.

The parents also recognized Suzanne Chiaramonte, president of the Easton Learning Foundation (ELF), and Jon Stinson, vice president, who made “a very generous” donation to the playground fund.

Keri English-Giddes, founder of the Easton Art Center, donated a large interactive musical instrument, as well as the proceeds of a T-shirt sale and $1,000 worth of proceeds from a children’s artwork sale, Tortora said.

Easton resident Mark Kelly made a generous donation to the playground.

Jason Studeny, a physical education teacher at Samuel Staples Elementary School, donated his time as a DJ at the grand opening, and Gabby Johnson was a face-painter.

Also recognized were Jeff Candee of Candee Farm Landscaping LLC, who installed the railroad tie border and the drainage system; Todd Puglio, owner of Earthworks, who installed ADA-compliant walkways and the donor brick area; and Foster McKeon of Foster’s Inc., who donated much of the landscaping design work.

The group also honored Ed Nagy, Easton’s public works director, whose crews leveled and graded the playground property.

Nagy told The Courier he remembers when the former playground contained old-style seesaws and a merry-go-round.

“We now have a high-tech seesaw,” he said.

M.E. O’Brien and Sons, based in Massachusetts, installed the equipment, rubberized mats and wood chips.

The parents group also recognized Gary Simone, Easton’s recently retired Parks and Recreation director.

“This playground was his vision,” Tortora said. “He was our biggest supporter. He never missed a playground meeting.”

Danielle Alves, interim Parks and Recreation director, “has supported this project from beginning to end,” Tortora said.

And Adam Dunsby, the town’s first selectman, “was always available for direction,” she said.

Dunsby called the grand opening “a wonderful event. It’s great that the town took the opportunity of thanking everyone,” he said.

He gave special thanks to Fortin for enabling the town to add to its recreation facilities and donate to a playground that’s filled with children every day.

Barker summed up the feelings of the many appreciative people who attended the grand opening.

“We’re so happy it’s finally done,” she said.