Energy vampires lurking in your home

As we near that spooky time of year, you’re probably thinking about candy and costumes. You may not be aware that there are vampires lurking in your home — not the usual stuff of nightmares, but something that may shock you. These invisible forces cause harm to the environment and your annual electricity bill.

Energy vampires are devices that suck energy even when they are switched off. They can be found in almost every room of your house. (Unfortunately, garlic won’t be of any use against these idle devices which cost Americans $10 billion annually, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.)

In your living room, it’s the TV. While the TV remains one of the best pieces of technology, when it is on standby, it can do some real damage. According to cleantechnica.com, Americans spend an estimated $2 billion each year on the vampire load of cable boxes.

To remedy this, you can invest in smart power plugs that can be set to automatically turn off during the night. Another solution is plugging all your appliances — cable box, TV, stereo, DVD player, etc. — into a power strip that you can easily switch on and off.

In your kitchen, there are many vampires. The most common are the oven, microwave, and coffee maker. Did you know that the digital clock on the microwave consumes more energy than it does heating food? Pretty scary. But not to worry: you can plug these appliances into a power strip or buy energy-certified products.

In your office, it’s the computer. The solutions are quick and easy. When your laptop is done charging, unplug the charger. Powering off or shutting down the computer every night is also helpful in eradicating the vampire. Some computers even have hibernate features, so you don’t have to stay awake all night worrying.

In bedrooms, it’s cell phone chargers and the alarm clock. Hopefully, you consider using your phone as an alarm clock. But if you’re too attached to the original device, make sure you unplug it when you go on vacation. One thing you don’t need to worry about is lamps. Lamps do not use a lot of energy when the bulb is out.

In your bathroom, it’s beauty appliances. For safety reasons, you should always unplug curling irons, straighteners and hair dryers anyway.

By exterminating some of these energy vampires, you can enjoy Halloween and take a bite out of your electric bill.

Grace Smith is the Joel Barlow High School liaison to the Easton Energy Task Force. The Green Spotlight is an occasional piece submitted by the Easton Energy Task Force. If you have ideas for future green spotlights, email [email protected].