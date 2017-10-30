A Night of Comedy supporting Mikey’s Way Foundation

Mikey’s Way Foundation invites the community to the Downtown Cabaret Theater in Bridgeport on Saturday, Nov. 11, to laugh all night with the hilarious Chris Monty.

The evening will be hosted by Anna Zapp from The Anna & Raven Show on Starr 99.9. New for this year, The Firehouse Grill food truck will be parked just outside the venue for the convenience of guests, or they can bring their favorite food and wine.

Along with being a regular at New York comedy clubs, Monty is an actor and has been seen in the comedy film Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, and on the HBO series Vinyl, as well as the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black.

The Downtown Cabaret Theater is at 263 Golden Hill St. in Bridgeport. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Individual tickets are available at $60 each or purchase a table for a savings of $10 each seat. To purchase tickets online go to Mikeysway.org.

Mikey’s Way is a Connecticut foundation that provides electronics to kids who are undergoing long-term treatment for cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Public support helps these kids to stay connected with friends, family, and school while taking their minds off their treatment.

Mikey’s Way was founded by Michael “Mikey” Friedman while he was undergoing his own treatment for a rare cancer. He experienced firsthand the isolation, boredom and fear associated with life-threatening illnesses and found electronics could be a strong diversion. When Mikey was offered a wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, he used his wish for others. He was granted a shopping spree at Best Buy, and purchased thousands of dollars of electronics. He personally delivered them to children at Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital who were battling their own life-threatening illness.

Sadly, Mikey lost his battle with cancer in October 2008. He is deeply missed, but his vision for Mikey’s Way continues and his legacy has only just begun. To date, Mikey’s Way has gifted more than 5,000 patients and supported 43 hospitals nationwide.

To learn more about Mikey’s Way Foundation or to donate, go to Mikeysway.org.