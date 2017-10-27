EDITORIAL: Student survey would supply useful data

Underage drinking and the illegal use of controlled substances threaten public health here at home and across the nation. The opioid crisis continues to worsen and claim more lives.

The Easton Redding Community Care Coalition has stepped up its engagement with students.

Several coalition leaders sent letters published in today’s issue that urge more parental involvement and more Region 9 Board of Education agenda time devoted to the problem of substance abuse at Joel Barlow High School.

Chris Siedman, who wrote one of the letters, made a well-researched drug awareness presentation to the coalition on Oct. 15. The presentation is available for viewing at eastonreddingccc.com.

Siedman cites increased drug-related police activity in Easton and Redding and the cause of the crash on Route 107 in Redding last April that sent six area teens to the hospital. Redding police recently charged the driver with DWI, reckless driving and five counts of second-degree assault with a motor vehicle.

Siedman calls for conducting a student survey and a more open dialogue with the two towns’ teens. It’s hard to fathom why this request would not be embraced by the Region 9 Board of Education.

Studies show that teens tend to be honest when participating in anonymous surveys. The surveys shed real light on ways community partners can improve school climate and assist teens at risk of harming themselves or others.

Another group of coalition members wrote that the parent committee identified several topics that pertain to the physical and emotional well-being of teens, but has decided to focus first on substance abuse because it represents the most imminent threat to student safety.

They said the parent committee surveyed nearly two dozen area high schools and consulted with the Housatonic Valley Coalition Against Substance Abuse to identify shortcomings in Easton and Redding schools’ approach to substance abuse education and prevention.

They have also been raising awareness in concert with the high school’s administration by conducting an educational seminar for parents of teen drivers, participating in open houses and speaking at Board of Education meetings.

Studies show that Connecticut ranks fourth nationwide in the number of children offered, sold, or given illegal drugs on school property. The first fatal fentanyl overdose in Connecticut was a suburban 14-year-old girl. Substance abuse is an equal opportunity condition that affects all economic groups.

The parents say they have tried to engage the Region 9 Board of Education in a conversation about substance issues, but their efforts have failed. They are calling on all parents to get together to help drive change by reminding the board that the voters put them there to represent them.

Some Region 9 Board of Education seats are up for re-election on Nov. 7. Candidates and sitting members alike must work with the parents, school officials and community partners to confront the substance abuse epidemic.

The Easton Redding Community Care Coalition meets monthly or more at 6 p.m. at the Joel Barlow High School Career Center. It variably meets on Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursdays.

Meetings through the end of the year are set for Thursday, Oct. 26, Wednesday, Nov. 15, Tuesday, Nov. 21, Wednesday, Dec. 13 and Tuesday, Dec. 19.

No parent should have the delusion that it’s “not my kid” and no board member should mistakenly think it’s not Region 9’s problem. It takes everyone’s undivided commitment to raise young adults who are socially, emotionally and educationally fit and healthy.