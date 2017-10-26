CT Audubon hosts Veterans Day camp

The Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield will offer a Veterans Day Camp on Friday, Nov. 10, from 10-2 for children ages 6-8.

The day will be filled with a variety of nature-based activities including crafts, live animal visits and weather permitting, outdoor exploration in the Larsen Sanctuary.

Please send a nut-free lunch.

Cost for CAS members is $35; for nonmembers $40.

Advance registration is required. To reserve a spot visit ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield or call 203-259-6305, ext. 109.