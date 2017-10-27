Easton P&Z to hold three public hearings

The Easton Planning and Zoning Commission will hold three public hearings in the coming weeks.

Hearings will be held on the proposed solar array phase 2 at 515 Morehouse Road, a new state law to allow temporary healthcare structures to accommodate a mentally or physically impaired person, and a resident’s application to build a barn within 100-year flood plain.

The solar array and health care structure hearings will be held on Monday, Oct. 30, at 7:30 p.m. in the community room of the Easton Public Library.

The hearing on barn will be held on Monday, Nov. 13, at 7:30 p.m. in the conference room at Town Hall.

Solar array phase 2

The town’s request to install the phase 2 solar power panels at 515 Morehouse Road, behind Samuel Staples Elementary School, will be heard Monday, Oct. 30. Plans call for up to 100 panels mounted on as many as 15 steel racks, with a height of about eight feet. The site will be protected by a chain-link fence.

“The Phase 2 array will most likely be more visible than Phase 1, but still not [be visible] from Morehouse Road or any other town road,” states the town’s application. “During operation, there are no emissions, no noise and no distractions to students.”

Construction will take two to three months. The new panels should provide from 35% to 50% of the school’s energy needs at less than the current cost.

Temporary healthcare structures

The commission previously set a public hearing date of Oct. 30 to receive taxpayer comments about a new state law to allow temporary healthcare structures on residential lots to accommodate a mentally or physically impaired person.

The town is expected to opt out of the law, as permitted.

Barn in flood plain

A public hearing will be held Monday, Nov. 13, for an application to build a barn within the 100-year flood plain at 420 Black Rock Road. Applicants are James and Deborah Carrier.