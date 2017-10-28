Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Sunday, Oct. 29

6:00 to 9:30 p.m. — Scrabble Club. Play Scrabble in our Community Room. Novices, enthusiasts and experts of all ages welcome. Bring your Scrabble game with you. Contact Carl Twickler at 203-268-7126 or at [email protected] for more information. Registration is not required.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

4:30 to 7:00 p.m. — International Games Day. Join us as EPL celebrates gaming in libraries with a

family game night. School-aged children, teens, families and friends are invited to join us. Bring your own games or play some of the ones we have set up. Stop by alone or bring your friends and your family. Cookies and cocoa will be served. Registration is suggested.

Thursday, Nov. 2

1:00 p.m. — Baby’s First Story Time. Introduce your baby to their first rhymes, songs and books with a 15-minute open play time to follow. This program is for pre-walkers.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

4:15 p.m. — Lego Master Builders. The sky’s the limit as you use your imagination to build your own creation. Your masterpiece will be on display for everyone to see. This is a drop-in program.

6:30 p.m. — SCORE Workshops. Speak With Clarity and Confidence: Public Speaking for Small Business. Brush up on your public speaking skills with Shannon Daniels. This workshop will cover how to properly structure a speech or presentation, and will also present tips for overcoming the anxiety associated with public speaking. You will learn six reasons why public speaking is important for your business, the three parts of speech, how to formulate an attention-grabbing opening, and how to seamlessly transition between topics and improve speech flow. Check-in starts at 6 p.m. Registration is required. To register, contact SCORE Fairfield County at 203-831-0065 or [email protected]

Friday, Nov. 3

3:30 p.m. — Teen Advisory Group. The group meets monthly and advises the teen librarian on what books to buy for the collection, programs to plan and other special projects. This is a group for middle and high school students. Registration is suggested.