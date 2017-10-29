Spotlight on area events

Trunk or Treat and Bonfire

The Easton Girl Scouts and Lions Club will hold the annual Trunk or Treat and Bonfire on Halloween night, Tuesday, Oct. 31. Music and snacks will be provided. Trunk or Treat: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (5 p.m. trunk setup time); Bonfire: 8 p.m. to approximately 9 p.m.,

Morehouse Fields. Free.

Candy donations are accepted at the Park & Recreation office or the Extended Day Program (Room 139 at Samuel Staples Elementary School) through Oct. 27. Donations can also be brought that evening to the concierge’s car. Contact [email protected] to sign up a car.

The Lions Club of Easton, founded on April 19, 1967, will host its 51st Halloween Costume Contest at 7 p.m. followed by the bonfire. The event is open to all ages and admission is free, with music, doughnuts, cider, and apples available at no charge. The bonfire usually towers up to 30 feet!

Turkey dinner with all the fixin’s

The annual turkey dinner at Jesse Lee United Methodist Church has been a tradition in Easton for nearly 100 years. This year’s dinner takes place on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. at the church at 25 Flat Rock Road. Cost is $15 for adults, $7 for children 5 to 12 and free for children under 5.

The meal consists of oven-roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, turnips, green beans, rolls and a selection of homemade pies and vanilla ice cream. Call 203-372-8250 for reservations.

PTA Plunge

The Easton PTA urges community members to prepare to get gold for a cause on Sunday, Nov. 12, at Jennings Beach, Fairfield. Brave souls will plunge into the chilly water of Long Island Sound for a minimum donation of $25 per plunger.

Then they can join the PTA for a party on the beach. Music, food, trucks and “loads of fun” will be part of the experience. Supporters are urged to form a team and compete against teachers to win prizes for coolest costumes. Register now at EastonPTA.com.

Spiritual mentor and author

Chabad of Fairfield presents an evening with Rabbi Dr. Laibl Wolf, spiritual mentor and author, Featuring The Kaballah of Mindfulness, on Sunday, Nov. 12. Doors open at 7 p.m., lecture and book signing start at 7:30. Cost is $15 In advance, $20 at the door or $100 for sponsor (includes two tickets).

Chabad of Fairfield is at 1073 North Benson Road, Fairfield. Register at ChabadFF.com/Lecture

Environmental Protection in the Trump Era

Yale University Law School Professor Dan Esty, who is also former commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, will speak on Environmental Protection in the Trump Era. What’s Next? on Wednesday Nov. 15, starting promptly at 7 pm in the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. He is guest speaker in the Aspetuck Land Trust Haskins Lecture Series. The event is free to Aspetuck Land Trust members and students with school identification. It is also open to the public for a $5 per person donation. For more information visit aspetucklandtrust.org

EMS recyclable drive

Easton Volunteer Emergency Medical Service would like to remind residents of its ongoing recyclable bottle and can drive. Rinsed bottles and cans may be dropped off anytime in the bin directly behind EMS headquarters at 448 Sport Hill Road, adjacent to the Easton Village Store.

Volunteers from the Kennedy Center, Trumbull, will be sorting the recyclables weekly at EMS headquarters.

All recycling proceeds go toward the purchase of EVEMS personnel’s training equipment.

Visit the website at eastonems.com.

Westport Farmers’ Market

Westport Farmers’ Market runs every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 50 Imperial Ave. Westport, with 50 vendors, through Nov. 9. The market has supported local farming for 12 years. Lori Cochran-Dougall of Easton is executive director. To find out more, visit Westportfarmersmarket.com.