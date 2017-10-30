Maureen P. Williams
COMMENTARY: On the limitations of student enrollment predictions
By Maureen P. Williams, Democratic Region 9 candidate on October 30, 2017 in Commentary, Lead News, News, Opinion, Politics & Elections, Schools · 0 Comments
Because the 2016 Prowda school enrollment study does not factor changing economic cycles, and did not quantify values that drive home ownership, we must not structure our schools on the assumption that student enrollment will decline.
The 2016 Prowda study predicted a roughly 30% decline in student enrollment at Joel Barlow High School by 2026 using the cohort-survival method. The study acknowledges an “eight-year planning horizon … (as) the limit of the useful accuracy of the method.” This 2016 study itself has predictive value in the time period 2016 through 2021-23 alone; it was wrong in 2017.
The study’s conclusion that “reasons for elementary enrollment change lie in the births in Easton/Redding” might prove false. The cohort survival model likely undervalues “estimated migration (people to/from Town which varied considerably … (with a) … three-year rate for the 2014-16 period was exceeded 20 times in the past 24 years.”
With home sales rebounding, migration rates should increase and the overall projection may turn out to be low. The model itself documents sales at 131 homes in 2009, 243 homes in 2015, and 255 homes for 2016 based on data to the date of the report, but assumed lower than trending annual sales of 210.
The attractiveness of communities like Easton/Redding with small-town, rural character and a lower entry price point for real estate for Millennials should not be underestimated.
