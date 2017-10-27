Easton Lions to hold 51st Halloween Bonfire and Costume Contest

The Lions Club of Easton, founded on April 19, 1967, will host its 51st Halloween Bonfire and Costume Contest on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m. at Samuel Staples Elementary School by the soccer fields just south of the school on Morehouse Road, same place as last year.

The event is open to all ages and admission is free, with music, doughnuts, cider, and apples available at no charge. The bonfire usually towers up to 30 feet!

Many in the community have generously helped to supply items for the event: Keith Lobdell of Just a Song Entertainment will provide music; Todd Bires will provide lighting; Irv Silverman’s Farm will provide apples and cider; Tony Spinelli will supply doughnuts; Tim McCann will supply the wood and build the bonfire with the Easton Fire Department and the Easton EMS overseeing the bonfire.

The Brotherhood Knights of Gore will make an appearance this year, jointly sponsored by the Easton Park and Recreation Department and the Easton Lions, and will take place immediately following the costume contest.

Prize ribbons will be awarded in three costume categories: Funniest, Prettiest, and Most Original for five different age groups from ages 2 to adult.

For more information, contact Charlie Lynch at 203-261-0175.