Library Friends will hold Trim-A-Tree fund-raiser

Trim-A-Tree is back this year and starting soon! The trees can be purchased online at http://www.librarytree.com or at the library, and will be available starting Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The small trees are $10 and the large trees are $40. If you’re reusing your tree from last year, there will be a $5 or $10 cost, depending on the size.

Individual trees are great for one person and the large trees are perfect for families, businesses, and organizations. Participants can get creative and incorporate their favorite books, movies, seasons, or travel destinations. There’s no limit to the possibilities.

Decorated trees can be dropped off starting Wednesday, Nov. 15, and will be on display until Saturday, Dec. 2. During this time, people can browse the trees and vote for their favorite.

Winners will be announced at the Tree Lighting Ceremony. For more information about Trim-A-Tree or the Friends of the Easton Public Library, visit thelibrary’s website, eastonlibrary.org, or contact library staff at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected]