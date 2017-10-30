Todd Johnston
As a nine-year resident of Easton, I am compelled to serve my second full term on the Region 9 Board of Education to continue building the great educational program we have at Joel Barlow High School. We have one of the best schools in Connecticut with the highest standards in education, fantastic facilities, accomplished arts programs and award-winning sports teams.
It will take experienced board members such as me to work through declining enrollment, decreasing state funding, rising special education costs, awareness of substance abuse and spending our tax dollars prudently.
Through my six years of service on the board, I have gained a deep understanding of the budgeting process, school operations and working as a team with board members, administrators, teachers, staff and members of the community.
I have two children attending Barlow, two children at Samuel Staples Elementary School, and my wife is a teacher in Easton, which gives me great insight into the curriculum needs of students in our town.
If re-elected, I will use my experience and leadership to meet the challenges our schools face and do everything possible to make sure our children have every opportunity to be successful.
COMMENTARY: Meeting Region 9 challenges with experience and leadership
By Todd Johnston, Republican Region 9 candidate on October 30, 2017 in Commentary, Lead News, News, Opinion, Politics & Elections, Schools · 0 Comments
