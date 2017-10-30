Easton Courier

Early dismissal for Joel Barlow High School

After-school activities cancelled

By Nancy Doniger on October 30, 2017

Joel Barlow High School has a noon dismissal today due to trees and wires down and power outages in Redding.

Helen Keller Middle School and Samuel Staples Elementary School in Easton are operating on a normal schedule.

After-school activities for Joel Barlow High School, Redding Elementary School and John Read Middle School are cancelled.

Redding Elementary School will be dismissed at 12:50 and John Reed Middle School at 1:40.

If there is no one to take a young child off the bus, the protocol is to return the child to the school where adults will stay with them until recovered, according to School Superintendent Dr. Thomas McMorran.

A storm on Sunday into Monday dumped more than seven inches of water on the area, and heavy winds brought down power lines, trees and limbs.

 

