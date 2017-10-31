Easton police log: Trespassing at Union Cemetery, coyote attacks family dog

The Easton Police Department responded to 196 calls from Oct. 23 to 29.

Trespassing at Union Cemetery

An Easton police officer located three males in Union Cemetery Oct. 24 shortly after midnight. Verbal warnings were issued to all three individuals for simple trespass, and they were sent on their way.

Pets and wildlife

A resident called police Oct. 24 after finding two kittens by her doorstep. Homes were found for the kittens, police said.

A caller requested the help of the animal control officer Oct. 24 because his baby rabbits had gotten out of their pen and were hiding in a stone wall. The animal control officer assisted with setting up a trap.

Police received two emergency 911 calls on Oct. 25 at 3:17 p.m., reporting a bobcat walking near the road in the area of Fieldstone Drive.

Police received a call Oct. 27 at 8:11 a.m. from a woman who said that the previous night two coyotes had attacked her dog at 8:30 p.m. The dog received two bite wounds to the back legs. The caller wanted neighbors to be aware of coyotes suspected in the area of Deepwood Road.

Police received a call on Oct. 27 about a goat at Silverman’s Farm with overgrown hooves that was walking in a strange manner.

The animal control officer spoke with someone at Silverman’s who said the goat’s hooves had been attended to in the past month. The person said Silverman’s recently acquired the goat, and its feet hooves overgrown at that time.

The farm staff is working with a farrier who will return within a month. The animal control officer checked the goat, which is also believed to have arthritis, police said.

The animal control officer removed a large snapping turtle from the roadway on Oct. 28 and placed it in the woods.

Call statistics

Total Calls — 196

Accident — 1

Aided/EMS — 5

Alarm — 16

Animal control — 14

Assist other department — 5

Fire call — 6

Credit card fraud — 1

Suspicious car — 11

Suspicious person — 6

Suspicious activity — 0

Criminal arrest — 0

Motor vehicle summons — 1

Clear/no action — 1

Infraction — 1

Written warning — 11

Verbal warning — 5