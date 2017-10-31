Easton Courier

LETTER: Williams will bring fresh ideas to Region 9

To the Editor:

I am endorsing attorney Maureen Williams for Region 9 Board Of Education. Maureen knows the system well, having successfully navigated her three children through Joel Barlow High School.

She has extensive experience as advocate and counsel for juveniles-in-need and is highly skilled in problem solving and conflict resolution.

Maureen has managed her own law firm for over 23 years. She is familiar with complicated financial contracts, formulating budgets and working within their constraints.  She is hardworking, honest, reliable and collegial.  

Maureen will bring fresh energy and new ideas to the board. Vote for Maureen Williams for Region 9 Board Of Education.

Dr. Patricia M. Camuto

Fawn Road

