Easton Courier

LETTER: Endorses Maureen Williams for Region 9 school board

By Easton Courier on October 31, 2017 in Lead News, Letters, News, Opinion, Politics & Elections, Schools · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

I am writing in support of Maureen Williams for Region 9 Board. I’ve known Maureen for many years as our children grew up together while attending Easton/Region 9 public schools.

Maureen is uniquely qualified for the position and will bring fresh viewpoints to the Board. Barlow is at a tipping point right now and a new, unbiased perspective of the concerns at hand, unblemished by past issues will, I think, be in the best interest of the citizens of Easton and Redding.

I encourage you to vote for Maureen Williams on Nov. 7.

David Katz

5 Lantern Hill Road

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Local lore: spirits, witches and mysteries galore Next Post LETTER: Veterans Field tennis courts dismantled and paved over
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress