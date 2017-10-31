LETTER: Endorses Maureen Williams for Region 9 school board

To the Editor:

I am writing in support of Maureen Williams for Region 9 Board. I’ve known Maureen for many years as our children grew up together while attending Easton/Region 9 public schools.

Maureen is uniquely qualified for the position and will bring fresh viewpoints to the Board. Barlow is at a tipping point right now and a new, unbiased perspective of the concerns at hand, unblemished by past issues will, I think, be in the best interest of the citizens of Easton and Redding.

I encourage you to vote for Maureen Williams on Nov. 7.

David Katz