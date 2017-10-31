LETTER: Veterans Field tennis courts dismantled and paved over

To the Editor:

Easton’s second set of tennis courts, near Vets field, have been dismantled and paved over.

As per FOIA, I am requesting the answers to these questions, and email reply.

Who decided to make any changes to and final tearing down the tennis courts adjacent to Vet’s Field?

When was the announcement made to Easton taxpayers that the tennis courts would be torn down?

How much did it cost to tear them down, and also to pave?

When was it discussed that it would be Nagy would pave it over?

I attend many Board of Selectmen meetings and Board of Finance meetings. I do not believe this has been discussed openly to end the use of these Veteran’s field tennis courts.

My husband and children had played on these tennis courts just about a year ago. Having four tennis courts in Easton has been a great asset of the town.

For some reason, they were not repaired at the same time as the tennis courts on Sport Hill Road; possibly the discussions in town with the Board of Education, which had included the parking lot next to the tennis courts as a contender bus depot site.

The bus depot siting then changed to an area behind Samuel Staples Elementary School, though from recent Board of Education meetings, that has been suspended.

Now, that this is not the site for the depot, they’ve been paved over instead of repaired?

What is it — $2,000 to $4,000 to repair tennis courts? What was spent on the Sport Hill Road courts?

Paying for a new excavation-courts? $30,000 or more?

Who is looking out for Easton and its taxpayers?

Anne Manusky

Morning Glory Drive