LETTER: Parents ask ER9 board to implement student survey

The Parent Committee of the Easton-Redding Community Care Coalition has been trying to get the ER9 Board of Education to consider improving its substance-abuse education and prevention program.

Given the recent increase in drug-related police activity in Easton and Redding as well as the news about the cause of the crash this spring that sent six kids to the hospital, we believe it is more important than ever to have a more open dialogue with our teens.

However, certain board members have refused to allow debate to be heard about implementing an anonymous student survey on risky behavior which would be administered by a professional organization that does this for thousands of schools nationwide.

Why do we want this? Because psychologists (including those at Yale) say that kids will actually tell you quite a bit about what’s really going on, and you can use that information to tailor your drug prevention programs.

We all made mistakes when we were young. But today’s drugs are far more lethal than anything our generation encountered. I’m sure the board has at heart the same goals as the parents: to produce well-educated, independent thinkers in a safe environment. We agree that Barlow does an exemplary job educating our students — a fact that is borne out by the state rankings.

But we don’t understand the board’s reluctance to discuss a sensible approach to informing educators about the decisions those same young people are making outside the classroom.

The fact that the Safe Rides program, which is being brought to life by Barlow senior Michael Klein Wassink, has already signed up a third of the senior class as volunteers suggests that the students know there is a problem with driving under the influence.

So why not ask them about their views on drugs and alcohol?

Chris Siedman