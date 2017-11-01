LETTER: Support the Easton Redding Community Care Coalition

To the Editor:

If you have kids in the Easton Redding school system you may have heard about an organization called Easton Redding Community Care Coalition or ERCCC.

I have gone to the last several meetings and it has been an eye opener regarding what is going on in the schools, our community and our state.

Although the group has been around for a while, the recent horrific car accidents involving our students and the latest trends in drugs, especially vaping and Juules, have made it more important than ever for parents to get involved and understand what is going on in our small communities.

(Juules are simple-to-use e-cigarettes that can also be used for a stealth vape, given their minuscule size and resemblance to other objects.)

These meetings are open to everyone! In recent meetings we were given detailed descriptions of the “new” drugs that are available to kids these days, including many that are marketed to look like candy, what to look for, warning signs, hiding places, helpful tips if your kids are approached, support, etc.

We’ve also had excellent presentations and questions and answers from the chief of police, our high school principal, discussions on the parents’ roles and liabilities regarding parties, safe houses, and so much more.

This is a positive, supportive and informational group for parents who want to do everything they can to support their children by being involved, aware and informed. The ERCCC’s strength comes from the parents’ involvement, and I encourage everyone to come to a meeting to support your kids. Here is a link to the website: eastonreddingccc.com.

Helene Hawk