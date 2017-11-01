Windstorm fells tree onto Sport Hill Road home

Instead of despair, Betsy Rudden felt grateful as she looked out at the huge tree that fell on her Sport Hill Road house and yard during Sunday night’s windstorm and contemplated how much worse it could have been.

She was reading in bed around 11 o’clock with the window open when the sound of the storm suddenly changed, she said.

“I was distracted from the book when I heard a screaming sound, like a train, and heard something hitting the house,” Rudden said. “I pulled on my jeans and ran out in front and was looking at a large tree across my house.”

Strong wind gusts of up to 70 mph were reported in Connecticut during the overnight storm from Sunday, Oct. 29, into Monday, Oct. 30, with peak wind between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Eversource reported about 170,000 storm-related power outages in Connecticut, and UI, which supplies power to Easton, reported roughly 10,000.

Many schools had cancellations or delays on Monday. Easton, Redding and Region 9 schools began in regular session, but Joel Barlow High School and Redding schools dismissed shortly after noon. Redding was hit with more power outages, trees down and roads blocked than Easton.

Circumspect about the situation, Rudden said she and her family would be OK. They have homeowner’s insurance, unlike many of the people in California, Puerto Rico and Houston who experienced natural disasters in recent weeks.

“We were lucky, because if it fell in a different direction, more of it would have been on the house,” she said. “Conceivably it could have hit into the middle of the house, but this was very much to one side.”

Rudden said that several previous storms, including Superstorm Sandy, have taken down trees on her property. The wind often sweeps up Sport Hill Road during major storms.

“This is not the first time we’ve had what we describe as a mini twister,” she said. A dozen years ago they lost trees from a large stand of pine trees to a twister and lost more trees two years ago.

Two trees went down on her property on Sunday, she said. “One tree that was weak was ripped out of the soil like a ripe carrot.”

Rudden contracted Richard McLaughlin, a licensed arborist who previously was Easton’s tree warden for 27 years, to do the job. She praised his skill at his craft.

“Rich did a beautiful job,” she said. “I was very happy to have him come by and help.”

McLaughlin said Rudden is a longtime customer, and he has done work for her in the past.

“This is an old farmhouse from 1917, very solidly built,” Rudden said. “Now that Rich has taken the tree off the house, we can see more damage than was apparent when branches and the tree were camouflaging the injury.”

Rudden, who has lived in the house for 28 years, has no plans of leaving. She is grateful that the house is habitable despite the damage.

“If you don’t want this kind of thing to happen, you should live in an apartment,” she said.