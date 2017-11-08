Easton connects with Puerto Rico

The Easton Connects with Kindness Committee and friends will gather to walk laps around Samuel Staples Elementary School, 515 Morehouse Road, on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. (rain date Nov. 19).

Everyone is invited to come and walk together and show support for Puerto Rico, our sister island. Refreshments and a National Kindness Day ceremony with annual kindness awards will follow the walk-a-thon at 3:30.

Ask friends and family to sponsor your walk at one of the following levels:

Bronce (Bronze)—$5

Plata (Silver)—$15

Oro (Gold)—$25

Platino (Platinum)—$50

All checks should be made out to Americares (americares.org—based in Stamford), which will receive all tax-deductible contributions on the day of the event and put the money immediately to work for hurricane relief.

Cash contributions will also be accepted.

The event is sponsored by Easton Connects with Kindness. ¡Gracias! Thank you!

Questions? Email Cathy at [email protected] or Mary at [email protected].