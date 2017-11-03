Wednesday Afternoon Musical Club opens 119th season

The Wednesday Afternoon Musical Club opens its 119th season with a program titled RACH 2 POP, Classical Tunes that Topped the Chart, on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 3 p.m. at the Fairfield Grace Methodist Church 1089 Fairfield Woods Road, Fairfield.

Did you know how many popular songs were derived from classical tunes from such greats as Rachmaninoff, Chopin and Borodin? The instrumentalists will perform a short version of the classical piece and the singers will then perform the song on which it is based.

Test your musical knowledge! John Denver’s Annie’s Song is based on a Tchaikovsky symphony, and Rachmaninoff’s famous Piano Concerto #2 gave birth to the well known Full Moon and Empty Arms.

Free admission, donations accepted for scholarship. Reception to follow. Easton performers include Kiki Liu, piano and Joanne Kant, soprano. For information, call 203-261-9160.