In a way, the state Class MM championship was not that different from the South-West Conference race for the Joel Barlow High girls cross country team.

The Falcons placed ninth in their league race last month. While the field was a larger one last Saturday, Oct. 28, it did not negatively affect them. They actually improved five places since last season, taking ninth out of 19 teams with 249 points at Wickham Park in Manchester.

Avon finished with 39, winning back the title from RHAM of Hebron, which was runner-up with 73. East Lyme was third with 100.

Being in a larger field of runners, the Falcons were more spread out. They still had one top-10 finisher. Leading the way for her team, sophomore Tess Dougall was first for her team and eighth overall in 20 minutes, 58 seconds.

Barlow’s next runner was Elizabeth Chan, whose 22:45 took 35th. Another freshman, Astrid Chen, finished in 24:01 for 53rd.

Sophomore Melissa Colasante ran a 24:24 for 61st, just behind Watertown’s Nicole Defeo, who had the same time. Completing the scoring for the team, junior Sammi Katzmann finished in 26:08 for 97th.

Also running in the race, freshman Rachel August was 107th in 26:28 and junior Anna Speck was 112th in 26:48, just edging Bunnell’s Daniela Petillo.