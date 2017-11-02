This season’s state Class MM championship race was more of a challenge for the Joel Barlow High boys cross country team.

The defending champs were without graduates Mike Bortolot and Ben Ruffing in particular, both of whom played a big part in last year’s victory. While the Falcons’ top five runners may have formed a tighter pack this season, they placed seventh in a field of 23 teams with 174 points on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Wickham Park in Manchester.

East Lyme was the winner with 60. Weston was runner up with 74 and Guilford took third with 118.

Barlow had one top-10 runner. Harrison Houser finished in 17 minutes, 31 seconds to take eighth overall, which also qualified him for the State Open.

Coming in at 18:09, Jeremy Saluzzi was 18th overall, a second ahead of East Lyme’s Fisher Macklin and Foran’s Kevin Preneta.

Auguste Smith was next for the Falcons in 18:42, good for 41st. Eight seconds later came Patrick Williston in 50th, just ahead of Waterford’s Joe Carano, who had the same time of 18:50.

Completing the scoring for the Falcons, Scott Canfee finished in 19:01 for 57th. Will Sutton finished in 19:46 for 85th, just ahead of Watertown’s Tim Heroux. In 110th was Sean McHale in 20:21, just behind Foran’s Nico Esposito.