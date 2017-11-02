VIDEO: Meet Catherine Gombos for Region 9 school board

Three candidates are vying for two open seats to represent Easton on the Region 9 Board of Education, which is in charge of Joel Barlow High School. Redding has different but proportional representation on the regional board.

Democrat Maureen P. Williams is challenging incumbent Republican board members Catherine Gombos and Todd A. Johnston.

All three candidates are present or past stakeholders. Williams’ three children attended Easton schools, graduated from Barlow and benefited from their quality education, she said.

Gombos and Johnston have children who are currently enrolled at Barlow and Easton’s other schools.

Williams, a family law attorney in private practice, waited until her children had graduated to run for a seat on the board and said she has plenty of time to devote to board service.

Gombos, an 18-year incumbent who is board secretary and former chairman, and Johnston, a six-year incumbent, tout their experience, long-term commitment and institutional knowledge.

Republicans control the leadership of all Easton elected and appointed boards and commissions and elected offices at Town Hall.

Democrats occupy only those seats that are guaranteed by minority representation.

Easton voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 7, to elect officials to represent them on municipal boards and commissions and in Town Hall.

As it was two years ago, election season has been low-key, with no contest at the top of the ticket for first selectman or Board of Selectmen.

All told, 19 Republican candidates and nine Democratic candidates are running for election in the upcoming election. Williams, Gombos and Johnson are the only candidates in a contested race.