COMMENTARY: Republican viewpoint on election 2017
By Jim Riling, Easton Republican Town Committee on November 3, 2017 in Commentary, Lead News, News, Opinion, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments
Your vote on Nov. 7 for the Republican slate of candidates is essential to (1) maintain the financial stability of our town (2) preserve Easton’s highly acclaimed school system (3) provide compassionate support for our seniors and (4) preserve the rural character of our town.
The Republican team, led by experienced two-term First Selectman Adam Dunsby and Selectman Carrie Colangelo, have attacked challenges head-on while fostering a spirit of non-partisan cooperation and transparency in town government.
For the past two years the annual budget was approved on the first vote by a 2:1 margin as residents recognized that spending had been reduced considerably, much like in their own households. Easton maintained its AAA rating while reducing its debt and increasing its unassigned fund balance.
This stellar rating is proven testament to the responsible and fiscally prudent approach that Dunsby and our Board of Finance adopted to eliminate unsustainable spending increases and keep us on solid financial footing.
Board of Finance candidates Matthew Gachi, Michael Kot and Rich Cremin are all current members of the board, and they bring a variety of life experiences, and they will strive to spend your tax dollars wisely ensuring that Easton will remain affordable while providing for excellence in our schools and offering important town services to our community.
Jeff Parker, candidate for Easton Board of Education, and Catherine Gombos and Todd Johnston, candidates for Region 9 Board of Education, are committed to the highest standards of academic excellence.
By providing an outstanding education, we enable our students to compete in an increasingly global marketplace. Both Region 9 candidates currently have children in our schools while Parker’s daughters all graduated from the Easton educational system.
Christine Halloran has served as town clerk for four years. She is responsible for the design and maintenance of eastonct.gov, which provides a wealth of information and resources. Krista Kot, born and raised in Easton, is running for her first full term as tax collector. Wendy Bowditch has served as treasurer since June 2012 and is running for another two-year term.
Your support really does matter — every vote truly counts. Your vote for the Republican team will send a clear message that you want to continue this responsible fiscal and social course for Easton while maintaining our sense of community — a welcome haven from the hurried world that surrounds us.
Jim Riling is Easton Republican Town Committee chairman.
Jim Riling, Easton Republican Town Committee
