Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com. The ECC brochure is available online. In the case of classes that have already started, it is never too late to sign up. The facility is a nut-free environment. Children cannot bring any food that may contain traces of nuts in them.

Middle school events and trips

Middle School Night: Friday, Nov. 10 (new date), 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., $5 admission at the door, Fairfield County sixth to eighth grade, includes Ga Ga Ball, basketball, Karaoke, table games, snacks for sale and much more.

Dave & Buster’s Trip: Tuesday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., $70/members, $80/non-members, ages 10 to 15. Trip includes lunch at Dave & Buster’s and Power Play card for games. You may send with extra money for arcade games.

Paintball Trip: Saturday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., $70/members, $80/non-members, ages 10 to 15. Trip includes all equipment and 500 paintballs. Please send with extra money for lunch.

Badminton

Badminton Jr.: Monday’s, Nov. 6 to Jan. 8, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., eight sessions.

Badminton Adult: Monday’s, Nov. 6 to Jan. 8, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., eight sessions

Vacation Camp Days

Tuesday, Nov. 7 and Friday, Nov. 10, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., ages 5 to 14, Easton Community Center, $60/members, $75/non-members.

Tennis

Youth Tennis Lessons-Beginners: ages 5 to 8, Sundays, Nov. 12 to Dec. 10, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., five sessions, $150/members, $165/non-members.

Youth Tennis Lessons-Intermediate: ages 9 to 12, Sundays, Nov. 12 to Dec. 10, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., five sessions, $150/members, $165/non-members.

Adult Tennis Lessons: ages 15-plus, Sundays, Nov. 12 to Dec. 10, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., five sessions, $175members, $190/non-members.

Dog classes

Puppy Obedience, Session 2: Tuesdays, Nov. 14 to Dec. 19, 6:15 to 7:15, six sessions.

Dog Obedience, Session 2: Tuesdays, Nov. 14 to Dec. 19, 7:15 to 8:15, six sessions.

Multi-Sports

Ages 5 to 7, Wednesdays, 5 to 5:45 p.m., five sessions, $75/members, $90/ non-members.

Gaga Ball

Ages 9 to 13, Wednesdays, Nov. 15 to Dec. 13, 4 to 4:45 p.m., five sessions, $75/members, $90/non-members.

Video Game Animation

Ages 8 to 13, Wednesdays, Nov. 15 to Dec.20, 5:45–6:45 p.m., six sessions, $80/members $100/non-members

Basketball instruction

Ages 5 to 8, Wednesdays, Nov. 15 to Dec. 13, 4 to 4:45 p.m., five sessions, $75/members, $90/non-members.

Ages 8 to 11, Wednesdays, Nov 15 to Dec. 13, 5 to 5:45 p.m., five sessions, $75/members, $90/non-members.

Skateboarding

Ages 7 to 14, Wednesdays, Nov. 15 to Dec. 13, 6 to 6:45 p.m., five sessions, $75/members, $90/non-members.