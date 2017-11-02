After a strong finish to the regular season, the Joel Barlow High girls soccer team set its sights on the South-West Conference playoffs.

Seeded seventh, the Falcons were looking for an upset when they visited Newtown in the quarterfinals. The second-seeded Nighthawks had other ideas, however.

Down early, the Falcons never got on track offensively losing 2-0 and ending their reign as champs in a 2-0 loss on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Blue and Gold Stadium.

Just three minutes into the game the Nighthawks were already on the board. After taking a shot from just inside the box, the ball was deflected of the Barlow keeper’s hands and shot back into the goal by Newtown forward Emma Curtis.

For the rest of the half the Barlow Falcons looked solid. They only let up a few shots and managed to push the ball up the field and maintain possession. Going into halftime 1-0, it was still anyone’s game.

Barlow started with the ball in the second half, opting for the customary long ball from midfield to try and score. It managed to get a shot off, only to be saved by Newtown’s keeper.

Barlow kept up the pressure up, which is what ultimately led to a second Newtown goal. After pushing up the field for the first three minutes of the half, Newtown stole the ball and took off down the left sideline. The Barlow defenders scrambled to get back into position but the forward was too quick. She ran and fed a ball to Curtis in the box, for another Newtown goal.

With Barlow down 2-0 with time ticking down in the second half, Newtown sat back and Barlow went on the attack. Desperate to bring the game within a goal, Barlow pushed its line up the field in an attempt to score but to no avail.

The Falcons will next take part in the state Class L tournament starting next week