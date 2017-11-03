Polls open Tuesday for municipal election

Easton voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 7, to elect officials to represent them on municipal boards and commissions and in Town Hall.

As it was two years ago, election season has been low-key, with no contest at the top of the ticket for first selectman or Board of Selectmen.

The only contested seat is for Region 9 Board of Education, which oversees Joel Barlow High School.

Even though there is no contest for other seats, the candidates deserve your vote if you approve of the job they are doing.

Those who serve on boards and commissions, with the exception of the Board of Selectmen, are volunteers and not paid for their service, which in some cases involves a great deal of time.

The town clerk and tax collector are full-time paid positions and the town treasurer is part-time. The three offices are paid positions at Town Hall.

Polls at Samuel Staples Elementary School will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

As of early this week, Easton had 5,512 registered voters. There were 2,306 unaffiliated, 1,775 Republicans, 1,360 Democrats, and 71 members of other parties.

All registered voters in Easton may vote in the election.

Read more about all of the races in the Voters Guide on pages 6A and 7A of The Easton Courier.