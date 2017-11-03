COMMENTARY: Democratic viewpoint on election 2017

At first glance, your 2017 election ballot may look sadly familiar — a field where the winner of every race has already been chosen. Republicans continue to dominate the choices despite a long history of governing our town through the “action by inaction” method, getting the minimal amount done to move Easton forward while we lag in desirability compared to many of our neighboring towns.
Our first selectman runs unopposed, again, despite frustration from members of all parties that his time split between Hartford and Town Hall has made him a less productive advocate for Easton, not more.
The citizens of our town value our rural character, our farms, our schools, but are becoming increasingly aware that stagnation is not the same as governance.
Where are the Democrats?
We are gaining steam. We are engineering the infrastructure for a more potent Democratic Party in our town. Since last November’s election, where Easton voted against our Republican president, the Democratic Town Committee has welcomed an influx of new and energized members.
These new Easton Democrats are out to make a difference but are keenly aware that the most important issues are resolved first locally. The added energy to our organization has reminded longtime Democrats in town that Easton’s Republican-Democratic split is not as insurmountable as Mississippi or South Carolina.
The future depends on quality candidates and the willingness of our fellow citizens to take local elections as seriously as we have now been reminded to take national ones.
You will see an increasingly full slate of qualified and determined Democrats running for election in Easton over the next few years. That said, the DTC will not run bodies just to run. We are committed to putting up the best that Easton has to offer.
On Nov. 7, we proudly support Maureen Williams in her bid to join the Region 9 Board of Education. In her 25 years in our town, Maureen has sent three children through our schools. In our region, she has worked as a fierce advocate for families and children as a family-practice attorney and a volunteer with Lawyers for Children America.
She understands how important compromise is, working together with opposing sides. She has a passion for the future of education and how technology will change it in the 21st Century.
Williams is a uniquely qualified candidate for Board of Education. Join us in supporting her as we plan Easton’s future together.
Adam Halberg is Easton Democratic Town Committee vice chairman.
