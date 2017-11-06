Maureen P. Williams
Engagement: the ability to listen to others, to cultivate their trust and support, to respond timely and appropriately, and work to the best of one’s ability until a task is complete.
I place a high value on engagement; President Obama had a plaque on his desk that said, “Hard things are HARD” for a reason: there are no detours around those things or shortcuts over them. There is just the day-to-day belief that persistent engagement yields measurable, positive, and eventual results.
I am confident in what I know and able to recognize what I don’t. I don’t expect others to do work I wouldn’t dive down and complete myself.
Parenting 101 in my household was “show up.” Show up and be uncomfortable as you stand in the rain to watch the bus depart. Show up and be fatigued as you wait for that late return from prom. Ask thoughtful and appropriate questions. Expect others to do their best but challenge them when needed. Be willing to be the one challenged.
Have gratitude for it, and fortitude, together work wonders.
I promise I will approach the work at ER9 in the same manner as I have approached my professional endeavors and family life.
I guarantee that I will be an engaged member of the ER9 BOE.
Vote Nov. 7. Thank you!
COMMENTARY: Promises to be an engaged Region 9 board member
By Maureen P. Williams, Democratic Region 9 candidate on November 6, 2017
