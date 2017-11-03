Big Bad Wolf aka Easton K-9 TJ

Costumed kids and adults weren’t the only young ones who flocked to the fifth annual Trunk or Treat on Halloween at Morehouse field.

K-9 TJ, the Easton Police Department’s police dog in-training, came as the Big Bad Wolf and put on a show with Little Red Riding Hood, aka Officer Tamra French, his handler. Christine Bittner, a part-time police dispatcher, played the Hunter of the Big Bad Wolf.

Trunk or Treat, sponsored by Easton Girl Scouts Troop 31096, was followed by the Lions Club of Easton’s 50th Halloween Bonfire and Costume Party. Christine Halloran, Easton town clerk, is troop leader.

“My mom played ‘Grandma’ and handed out the candy to the kids,” French said. “I wanted to pick a theme that TJ and I could do together, and this being his first Halloween, I wanted to make sure he was comfortable with the large amount of people that would be there. My ‘trunk’ is full of K-9 equipment, so I figured the best place to start would be to have him in his car and decorate around that.”

TJ, a dark sable shepherd, arrived at the Easton Police Department in June and was turned over to French, who is training with him. Easton hadn’t had a service dog program since K-9 Chase retired in 2013 after 10 years of service with French.

Police Chief Tim Shaw reinstated the program after receiving a $40,000 grant in October 2016 from the family of Ann and Kenneth Gleszer of Danbury. The Gleszers were World War II veterans and bequeathed donations to area police departments to continue or start up new K-9 programs. Once the grant was received, Shaw researched K-9 trainers and decided on Frank Reda of Superior K-9 Services.

“TJ is doing great, and we appreciate all the support we are getting from the residents,” French said. “Despite TJ’s friendly nature and his extreme cuteness, he is still a police dog and everyone has been very understanding that he can’t be petted. We are entering our final phase of our training and will be certified before the end of the year.”

French said it was so much fun to see all the kids dressed up and the look on their faces when they realized the Big Bad wolf was K-9 TJ.

“Events like this are a great training opportunity, which help get him used to large crowds, new sights and sounds,” French said. “When time permits we try to swing by the various sporting events at the Easton schools as well as the high school football games at Barlow.”

Tamar Klein, a part-time animal control officer and her daughter, Na’ama Klein, helped French decorate her police car and were part of the show.

“We got to meet so many families from town,” French said. “ TJ did really well. The kids really got a kick out of TJ being the Big Bad Wolf. We look forward to doing it again next year.”

French and TJ weren’t the only member of the Easton Police Department who dressed in costumes and decorated a police car. Police dispatcher Tara Candee, administrative assistant Diane Zadrozny and Officer Thomas Ceccarelli dressed up as spooky characters and handed out candy from the trunk of a police car.