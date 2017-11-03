The Joel Barlow High boys soccer team booked its place in the South-West Conference championship with some tough defense after defender Nick O’Connor was sent off in the field in the 47th minute following a seemingly minor infringement.

There was very little goalmouth action in the first half hour with one Grant LaGaipa free kick after 25 minutes crossing the Bethel six yard box and no Falcon forward there to apply the finishing touch and a Wildcat free kick straight into keeper Jackson Stalowir’s hands three minutes later. However, that all changed at 31 minutes, as Anthony Rizzo played a one-two with Jack Warren, who back heeled the ball for him to run onto and crash his shot high into the net, giving the Bethel goalie no chance.

Following O’Connor’s dismissal, Barlow actually had the chance to extend the lead in the 54th minute when Warren crossed to an unmarked Ben Goodacre, who had time and space to bring the ball under control 10 yards out, but unfortunately headed wide. The Falcons were nearly made to pay for that missed chance and had to rely on the athleticism and reflexes of Stalowir, as he thwarted the Bethel attackers time after time.

At 56 minutes, he tipped a goal bound header over the bar and seven minutes later saved well, pushing out Anthony Falsto’s effort. Bethel’s follow up hit the left post and bounced right across the Barlow goal to safety. Stalowir saved the best for last though when, at full stretch, he managed to get just enough fingertip onto a Gabe Carrillo header to tip the ball just over the bar.

Tony Paolini had the chance to wrap things two minutes from time when his shot was pushed over by the Wildcats’ keeper but the 10 man Falcons managed to cling on until the final whistle.

Barlow, the No. 1 seed, plays second-seeded Masuk today (Friday) at Pomperaug at 7 p.m. for the championship.