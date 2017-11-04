Boys soccer: Barlow captures league title

In a game that came down to penalty kicks, the top-seeded Joel Barlow High boys soccer team defeated second-seeded Masuk 1-0 (9-8 PK) to win the South-West Conference championship on Friday, Nov. 3, at Pomperaug High in Southbury.

The win marked Barlow’s tenth SWC crown overall and first since 2014.

After an 80-minute regulation stalemate, followed by two 10-minute scoreless overtimes on a blustery temperature-dropping night at neutral site Pomperaug High of Southbury, the goals kept coming and it took a pair of five-shot PK rounds to finally decide things.

Barlow goalkeeper Jackson Stalowir needed to make only three saves during regulation and OT, but made two crucial stops — one in each round — during penalties and earned MVP honors.

The Falcons started to control the ball with some deliberate passing in the mid stages of the second half, before Masuk came to life, adding an almost frenetic pace to the game. Still, there wasn’t a major scoring threat.

Masuk keeper Sam Forsythe came up with a game-saving stop in the first OT stanza, one of his two denials during game play, then made a critical fifth-shot stop to help enable the Panthers to push things to a second round of PKs.

In round two, Stalowir stopped the first shot he saw, and that proved to be the difference as everybody scored from thereon.

Barlow’s Pablo Correa-Ramirez scored on the final attempt of the evening, as the Falcons secured the championship.