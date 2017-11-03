Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Monday, Nov. 6

4:15 p.m. — Junior Book Club (grades 4 to 5). Join us to discuss the book Wonder by R.J. Palacio. Copies of the book are available at the library. Snacks will be served. Registration is suggested.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

10:30 a.m. — Toddler Be-Bop (6–36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

10:30 a.m. — Toddler Be-Bop (6–36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

7:00 p.m. — Vaccines: Every Child’s Health is a Public Health Issue. Join us for a discussion of the pros and cons of vaccines, as well as the controversy surrounding this public health issue. Presentation and discussion by Rebecca Katz, BSN, RN. Registration is suggested.

Thursday, Nov. 9

10:30 a.m. — Year of Wonders Historical Fiction Book Discussion Group. Join us for a discussion of Miss Jane by Brad Watson.

1:00 p.m. — Baby’s First Story Time. Introduce your baby to their first rhymes, songs and books. 15-minute open play time to follow. This program is for pre-walkers.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

4:15 p.m. — Go Green Club (grades K to 5). Join us for some environmental fun as we explore nature through hands-on activities. The theme for November is Nature in the Fall. Registration is required.

Friday, Nov. 10

Closed in observance of Veterans Day. You can renew materials and place items on hold through our online catalog at eastonlibrary.org. Looking for something to read now? Check out our Digital Library and enjoy an ebook, audiobook, magazine, downloadable videos, and music.

5:00-8:00 p.m. — Book Sale. Sponsored by the Friends of the Easton Library. $10 admission, free to Friends members.

Saturday, Nov. 11

9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. — Book Sale. Sponsored by the Friends of the Easton Library. Free admission.