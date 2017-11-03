Spotlight on area events

Public speaking for business: free workshop

Shannon Malkin Daniels, an entrepreneur and professor of communication and public speaking, will give a free SCORE Small Business Workshop, Speak with Confidence and Clarity: Public Speaking for Small Business, on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Road.

This workshop covers how to properly structure a speech or presentation, and tips for overcoming the anxiety associated with public speaking.

The event, co-sponsored by the library, begins with check-in at 6. To register or for more details, visit fairfieldcounty.score.org, email [email protected] or call 203-831-0065.

Turkey dinner with all the fixin’s

The annual turkey dinner at Jesse Lee United Methodist Church has been a tradition in Easton for nearly 100 years. This year’s dinner takes place on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. at the church at 25 Flat Rock Road. Cost is $15 for adults, $7 for children 5 to 12 and free for children under 5.

The meal consists of oven-roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, turnips, green beans, rolls and a selection of homemade pies and vanilla ice cream. Call 203-372-8250 for reservations.

Laughter that lasts

Mikey’s Way Foundation invites the community to the Downtown Cabaret Theater on Saturday, Nov. 11, to laugh all night with the hilarious Chris Monty.

The evening will be hosted by Anna Zapp from The Anna & Raven Show on Starr 99.9. The Firehouse Grill food truck will be parked just outside the venue for the convenience of guests.

Along with being a regular at New York comedy clubs, Monty has been seen in the film Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, and on the HBO series Vinyl, and the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black.

The Downtown Cabaret Theater is at 263 Golden Hill St. in Bridgeport. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $60 each. To purchase tickets, go to Mikeysway.org.

Holiday Boutique

The Easton Senior Center, 650 Morehouse Road, will have its annual Holiday Boutique on weekdays from Monday, Nov. 6, to Thursday, Dec. 21, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brand new gifts; holiday décor; hand-knitted gloves, hats, and scarves; and a kids’ corner will be sold. Organizers said will it will be an “outstanding selection at a fraction of the retail cost.” Call 203-268-1145 for information.

PTA Plunge

The Easton PTA urges community members to prepare to get gold for a cause on Sunday, Nov. 12, at Jennings Beach, Fairfield. Brave souls will plunge into the chilly water of Long Island Sound for a minimum donation of $25 per plunger.

Then they can join the PTA for a party on the beach. Music, food, trucks and “loads of fun” will be part of the experience. Supporters are urged to form a team and compete against teachers to win prizes for coolest costumes. Register now at EastonPTA.com.

Spiritual mentor and author

Chabad of Fairfield presents an evening with Rabbi Dr. Laibl Wolf, spiritual mentor and author, Featuring The Kaballah of Mindfulness, on Sunday, Nov. 12. Doors open at 7 p.m., lecture and book signing start at 7:30. Cost is $15 In advance, $20 at the door or $100 for sponsor (includes two tickets).

Chabad of Fairfield is at 1073 North Benson Road, Fairfield. Register at ChabadFF.com/Lecture

Environmental Protection in the Trump Era

Yale University Law School Professor Dan Esty, who is also former commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, will speak on Environmental Protection in the Trump Era. What’s Next? on Wednesday Nov. 15, starting promptly at 7 pm in the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. He is guest speaker in the Aspetuck Land Trust Haskins Lecture Series. The event is free to Aspetuck Land Trust members and students with school identification. It is also open to the public for a $5 per person donation. For more information visit aspetucklandtrust.org

EMS recyclable drive

Easton Volunteer Emergency Medical Service would like to remind residents of its ongoing recyclable bottle and can drive. Rinsed bottles and cans may be dropped off anytime in the bin directly behind EMS headquarters at 448 Sport Hill Road, adjacent to the Easton Village Store.

Volunteers from the Kennedy Center, Trumbull, will be sorting the recyclables weekly at EMS headquarters.

All recycling proceeds go toward the purchase of EVEMS personnel’s training equipment.

Visit the website at eastonems.com.

Westport Farmers’ Market

Westport Farmers’ Market runs every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 50 Imperial Ave. Westport, with 50 vendors, through Nov. 9. The market has supported local farming for 12 years. Lori Cochran-Dougall of Easton is executive director. To find out more, visit Westportfarmersmarket.com.