LETTER: Williams offers fresh perspective and is well qualified to serve

To the Editor:

What is keeping Maureen Williams from gaining a seat on the Region 9 Board of Education?

It’s the voters of Easton, who have been voting for the same candidate over and over again. Consider Williams, who will bring a much needed fresh perspective. She has been a practicing attorney for over 25 years.

She and her husband have seen their three children graduate from Joel Barlow High School so she’s “been there” and understands the Barlow population. Williams is more than qualified and will have my vote!

Amy McKeon

Old Orchard Road