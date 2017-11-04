Learn about vaccines and public health at the library

The Easton Public Library will present a program entitled Vaccines: Every Child’s Health is a Public Health Issue on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. The presentation and discussion will be led by Easton resident Rebecca Katz, a doctoral student at Sacred Heart University.

She is a registered nurse in the intensive care unit and emergency department at Norwalk Hospital.

The program will cover the pros and cons of vaccines, as well as the controversy surrounding this public health issue.

To register, use the Library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected]