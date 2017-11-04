Easton Courier

Learn about vaccines and public health at the library

By Easton Courier on November 4, 2017 in Community, Events, Happenings, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The Easton Public Library will present a program entitled Vaccines: Every Child’s Health is a Public Health Issue on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. The presentation and discussion will be led by Easton resident Rebecca Katz, a doctoral student at Sacred Heart University.

She is a registered nurse in the intensive care unit and emergency department at Norwalk Hospital.

The program will cover the pros and cons of vaccines, as well as the controversy surrounding this public health issue.  

To register, use the Library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Boys soccer: Barlow captures league title Next Post LETTER: Williams offers fresh perspective and is well qualified to serve
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress