Cemetery cleanup leads to discovery for Masonic Lodge

When the Brothers of Ashlar-Aspetuck Lodge No. 142 set out to complete their annual cleanup at Union Cemetery on Oct. 21, they were providing a service not only to the community of Easton but also to the many departed brethren who are buried there.

“The cemetery cleanup was something we started last year after a suggestion by Worshipful Brother Darrin Silhavy,” said Joe Zannino, past master of Ashlar-Aspetuck.

After a rewarding experience, the lodge decided that this was something it wanted to make an annual event, and this year it would do a little more.

“With the blessing of the worshipful master and donations from the members of the lodge, we were able to raise funds to purchase grave markers for our departed brethren to honor them for their achievements, many of which directly impacted the history of our lodge as well as the Easton community,” Zannino said.

While doing some Internet research, it was discovered that some of the lodge’s founding members, Brother Laurence S. Marsh and Past Master Alfred Hamann, were buried there. It was during an actual visit to the cemetery that something additional was discovered.

While walking through the cemetery, a large bush was noticed near some of the graves. Last year the Brothers discovered the grave of a Civil War soldier in what appeared to be a bush but was an overgrown part of the cemetery.

When they saw something similar this year, it was decided that a closer look was warranted. Upon removal of some of the brush, the headstone of another founding member of the lodge was found, but this one had even more significance.

It was the headstone of Clarence O. Lister, most worshipful past grand master of the State of Connecticut Ancient Free and Accepted Masons. It was under his guidance that a new Lodge was constituted in his town of Easton on May 9, 1956, known then as Aspetuck Lodge No. 142, where he also served as secretary for several years.

Ashlar-Aspetuck Lodge No. 142 meets at 200 Center Road on the second Wednesday of each month.