Tri-board of education gets sneak peek at 2032

School Superintendent Dr. Thomas McMorran wants to add two new posts to the district’s Central Office staff, part of several moves that aim to prepare students for the work force of the 2030s.

McMorran announced the move Oct. 24 during a joint meeting of the Redding, Easton and Region 9 boards of education.

If approved, the proposals would add a benefits specialist, reporting to the Central Office human resources manager, and a director of digital learning, reporting directly to McMorran.

“We have 3-year-olds in preschool now who will be the class of 2032,” McMorran said. “I want all of us to be thinking about the educational experience they will encounter in our school system.”

The two positions are key to helping educators achieve their goals, McMorran said. “The Human Resources Department currently is staffed by just one person, the human resources manager,” he said, noting that the addition of a benefits specialist will make that person’s workload more manageable.

He also said that through judicious application of technology, new efficiencies can be realized by the Central Office staff. “One of the promises of technology is it enables professionals to focus on higher-level tasks,” he said. “Technology also has promise for tailoring learning to the needs of the individual student.”

Holistic approach

Integrating digital technology into everyday curricula will better prepare tomorrow’s students for the workplaces of the future. “I’m pretty certain that when our 2032 grads enter the workforce in 2037, it is going to be rich in technology,” McMorran said.

McMorran also wants to give the rest of the Central Office staff an across-the-board raise of 2.75%. The structure of the district combined with new requirements from state officials in Hartford has added to the workload, yet the Central Office staff is the lowest-paid in District Reference Group A.

This is the state of Connecticut’s system of grouping districts by demographics and educational level, and DRG A also includes such wealthy districts as New Canaan, Wilton and Darien.

“I would almost say that you are ‘under-asking,’ considering what our Central Office people do,” said David Bindelglass, a member of the Easton Board of Education. This sentiment was echoed by Easton board Chairman Jeff Parker, who pointed out that the current Central Office staff numbers 12 people.

“It’s been that way for the past 20 years,” Parker said. “I would urge all my fellow board members to support Tom’s proposals.”

In the plus column, two seasoned administrators recently left their posts. The Central Office will be able to hire less-experienced people to fill these posts, McMorran said, at lower salaries.

There were plenty of questions, mainly about the proposed digital-learning post. “Would students be learning not just how to use technology but how to make it?” asked Redding board member Heather Whaley. McMorran replied that they would, because technology awareness would be integrated into the design of all course curricula.

New take on budgeting

In the second part of his presentation, McMorran made the case for evidence-based budgeting. This form of budgeting ties allocations to specific goals, with school officials charged with delivering achievements that meet those goals.

Evidence-based budgeting was the brainchild of Sarah Archibald and Alan Odden, authors of “Doubling Student Performance and Finding the Resources to Do It.” In their research, the writers built a model consisting of 40 key practices used by high-performing school districts in fostering student achievement.

One element of the model calls for benchmarking: comparing one’s own district with a high-performing school district in a different part of the United States. McMorran identified a school district in Wyoming with demographics and teacher salaries similar to those in Region 9, and pointed out that it had used evidence-based budgeting successfully. The one key difference was that the Wyoming classroom sizes tended to be slightly larger.

Among other business, the combined board got an overview of food-services financing from Central Office Finance Director Scott Reiss. Members also engaged in feisty debate about Easton’s proposal to build a common bus depot for the three districts.

The current transportation provider, DATTCO, was recently afforded an extra year to find a new location for the three districts’ fleet of school buses, which are currently housed under an expiring lease at a facility in Bethel.

No determination was made on the merits of the Easton proposal. Officials will need to provide more detailed numbers on the proposed project and cost.