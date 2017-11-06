Easton Courier

LETTER: Williams: Strongest candidate for Region 9 school board

By Easton Courier on November 6, 2017 in Lead News, Letters, News, Opinion, Politics & Elections, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

I urge fellow citizens to vote for Maureen Williams for Region 9 Board of Education.

While Maureen is on the ballot as an endorsed Democrat candidate, she is the strongest candidate to represent all families and taxpayers who support education for our children.

Williams’ professional credentials and training will add significant value to the challenges the school board will be facing over the next four years.

Having raised and educated their three children in Easton through the Easton and Region 9 school system, Maureen and her husband have a strong commitment to public schools and the Easton community.  

By checking box #19 A, you will help strengthen our Region 9 Board of Education by adding Williams’ talents and capabilities to one of the most important boards serving our town.

John Cunningham

Deerfield Drive

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post COMMENTARY: Promises to be an engaged Region 9 board member Next Post EDITORIAL: Election choices
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress