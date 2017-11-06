EDITORIAL: Election choices

The only contested race this municipal election season is Region 9 Board of Education. Democrat Maureen P. Williams is vying for one of two seats held by incumbent Republicans Catherine Gombos and Todd Johnston.

All three candidates are parents and stakeholders with children who have graduated from or currently attend Joel Barlow High School. All three candidates are qualified for the position.

Williams waited until her three children had gone on to college or grad school to seek a seat on the board so she would have plenty of time to devote to service.

As an attorney, she has worked with children in the juvenile and family courts, and also worked to structure and develop small businesses. Involvement with children in the legal system has given her an understanding of children’s developmental issues, particularly children in crisis.

Gombos, who has six children who attend or graduated from Barlow, has served on the Region 9 board for close to 18 years and is board secretary. She has also been chairman and has a long institutional knowledge of how the board operates.

Johnston has four children; two attend Barlow and the other two go to Samuel Staples Elementary School. He has lived in Easton for nine years and served for six on the board, where he has gained an understanding of the budgeting process, school operations and working as a team with board members, administrators, teachers, staff, and members of the community.

The majority of Easton voters are unaffiliated, and Easton people don’t all vote according to party line. They pick and choose, and it’s a small enough town that choices are made because the voter knows the people who are running.

Easton Republicans control all town boards and commissions and the first selectman’s seat. Easton Democrats have not run a candidate for first selectman for a number of years.

A reinvigorated Easton Democratic Town Committee would open up new ideas and challenge the status quo. That said, the town is well run, and the boards and commissions tend not to be overly politicized. Generally speaking, people get along and work together for the good of the town.

Williams deserves a close look regardless of a voter’s political party. Her children prospered at Barlow, and she has the background, experience and time to devote to service. It’s not because Gombos and Johnston aren’t doing a good job, because they are. But a fresh approach can be a good thing.

Williams may be more inclined to listen and give a voice to the parents involved in the Easton Redding Community Care Coalition. A number of parents have written letters about their frustration over not being heard by the current Region 9 board.

Even though the only contested race is for Region 9, it is a critical position and will shape how Easton educates its children and develops as a community in the years to come. Teens’ mental and emotional health needs to be carefully fostered, along with academics.

Voting in elections is a citizen’s obligation even if there are no presidents, senators, Congressmen or first selectman challengers on the ballot. The world is a crazy, mixed-up place, and what’s needed — but seems in short supply, from Washington to Hartford — is thoughtful, sensible leadership. Easton is lucky to be different.

The opportunity to cast an informed vote is a privilege that any thinking person should be honored to hold, and to take part it. Don’t miss the chance.