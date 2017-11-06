LETTER: Book Club offered at Jesse Lee United Methodist Church

To the Editor:

Join us for a discussion toward better understanding the natural progression of life with tips for someone you care for, and for facing your own aging from a practical, spiritual and theological perspective.

The discussion is structured around Jim Stinson’s book, Just Because I Am Old. Sessions are designed for those who are aging, caring for someone who is ageing, or anyone who will be aging someday. They are largely based on his 13-year experience as director of spiritual life at United Methodist Homes.

Jim has been Pastor of Jesse Lee United Methodist Church since 2015, and has over 50 years of experience as New York Annual Conference Pastor having served in Danbury, Watertown and Norwalk.

Throughout his career he has served and held leadership positions on numerous District and Conference Committees including District Committee on Ministry, Conference Board of Ordained Ministry, Parish Consultant, New York Annual Conference Consultant on Older Adult Ministries and Parish Development.

Jim and his wife Barbara reside in Stratford.

The Book Club will meet on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Jesse Lee United Methodist Church, 25 Flat Rock Road. Dates are Nov. 7, 14, 21, 28 and Dec. 5.

Amy McKeon

Old Orchard Road